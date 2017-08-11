ICE report: Arrests up and deportations down

(CNN)-- New data show the Trump administration continues to arrest higher numbers of undocumented immigrants.

Those arrests show especially higher rates of non-criminal immigrant arrests.

According to data from ICE-- overall, arrests ticked up nearly 40% in the first 6-months of 2017, compared to the same period last year.

But arrests of non-criminal immigrants more than doubled.

However, deportations continue to lag behind the rates of the Obama administration.

The data confirms that the trump administration has taken a much more aggressive tack toward arresting undocumented immigrants.

While President Trump has vowed to vastly step up deportations of people in the country illegally, the numbers have yet to live up to his pledge.

Deportations, however, can be difficult as a measure because cases can take years to work their way through the immigration courts.