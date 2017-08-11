Local political expert weighs in North Korea, U.S. tension

A professor from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point weighed in on the tension between North Korea and the U.S. Friday.

“We've never done this before,” Political Science Professor Ed Miller said. “If you look at North Korea and itself and their rhetoric, they've always said stuff like this and so the idea was to simply ignore them.”

President Trump is not ignoring the threats and comments from North Korea.

“If he [Kim Jong-un] does something in Guam,” President Trump said. “It will be an event of the likes of which nobody has been before, what will happen in North Korea.”

As people in Guam are being warned of a possible attack, Professor Miller sees a parallel from the past.

“There's always a concern,” Miller said. “Some people think this is the biggest if you want to call it concern, since the Cuban situation.”

He believes the situation could be deescalated through economic sanctions and slowing down the spread of North Korea's weapons program. Miller said if the U.S. attacks first, it won't go unanswered.

“If we attack them, they're gonna attack immediately,” he said. “Whether they claim they can hit some ports in the United States now is a question, but they certainly can hit Guam.”

A member of the State Department said Friday the U.S. would be open to talks with North Korea, only if the country stopped its nuclear program.