Doomed statue saved by fellow Wausau artist

Ten years after her father died, Kim Schoenberger of Wausau thought she would also have to say goodbye to his last piece of public art.

The sculpture has stood at Northcentral Technical College since 1986, but it began to deteriorate and cause a potential danger to students.

But thanks to David Hummer, the head of the Wausau Contemporary Art Museum, the work has found a new home.

"Because of an 11th hour rescue by David Hummer, we're now watching it be refurbished again," said Schoenberger, of her father Ed's statue.

Hummer say Schoenberger's post on Facebook expressing her devastation about the removal of the piece, and immediately jumped in.

"It's one of those things where if I know I can do this, so I feel obligated," he said.

Hummer doesn't know exactly how long it will take to refurbish the work.

The Wausau Contemporary Art Museum will open in October.