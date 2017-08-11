Two suspects identified in August 2 homicide in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say they have identified two suspects in the August 2nd homicide at the 7-Eleven in Madison and both are being held outside of Madison on charges unrelated to the Madison shooting.

Officers say 35-year-old Dametrius Reeves is currently being held in Indianapolis, Indiana on an arrest warrant. They say the extradition process has been initiated. Police say the U.S. Marshal's Service and the Indianapolis Police Department helped in the arrest of Reeves.

Police also identified Curtis Langlois as a suspect. He was arrested and charged in an armed robbery in Wausau that was committed the same day as the homicide in Madison. He is now being held in the Marathon County Jail.

On August 2, police say two masked suspects waited for 33-year-old Kendrith Young and a 29-year-old man, opening fire on both and killing Young.

Madison police say both suspects will be brought back to Madison. They say both men will be referred for charges of first degree intentional homicide in the death of Young. Charges will also be referred for the attempted homicide of the man who was with Young and was hurt during the shooting.