Countdown To Kickoff: Stratford Tigers scrimmage bigger schools - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Countdown To Kickoff: Stratford Tigers scrimmage bigger schools to prepare for 2017 slate

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

In the WIAA, Stratford has been a historic power in Division 5. The program has won a total of seven state championships.

So how do the Tigers make sure they don't get complacent? Play better competition against the top divisions in the state.

Friday afternoon they did just that. The team traveled to D.C. Everest for practice scrimmages against the Evergreens, Green Bay Preble and Shawano. The Tigers more than held their own and went toe-to-toe against the Division One talent.

"Our guys always have a chip on their shoulder anyway," head coach Jason Tubbs said. "That's how they play. They know they're only going to have 20-something guys down here versus 60, 70, 80 guys on the sideline. 

"Our kids take that as a challenge that they have to play more plays and have more opportunities to shine"

In one week, the Tigers open up with a tough test. They invite 2016 state qualifier Stanley-Boyd to Tiger Stadium for a 7 p.m. clash. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.