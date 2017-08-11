Countdown To Kickoff: Stratford Tigers scrimmage bigger schools to prepare for 2017 slate

In the WIAA, Stratford has been a historic power in Division 5. The program has won a total of seven state championships.

So how do the Tigers make sure they don't get complacent? Play better competition against the top divisions in the state.

Friday afternoon they did just that. The team traveled to D.C. Everest for practice scrimmages against the Evergreens, Green Bay Preble and Shawano. The Tigers more than held their own and went toe-to-toe against the Division One talent.

"Our guys always have a chip on their shoulder anyway," head coach Jason Tubbs said. "That's how they play. They know they're only going to have 20-something guys down here versus 60, 70, 80 guys on the sideline.

"Our kids take that as a challenge that they have to play more plays and have more opportunities to shine"

In one week, the Tigers open up with a tough test. They invite 2016 state qualifier Stanley-Boyd to Tiger Stadium for a 7 p.m. clash.

