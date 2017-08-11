Countdown To Kickoff: Special senior duo to fuel D.C. Everest football this year

The Tim Strehlow era at D.C. Everest is in full swing. With a few weeks of official practice under his belt, he is itching for game action. Once that time comes, expect Strehlow and his staff to rely heavily on a key senior duo.

Senior running back Tanner Fowler will carry most of the load this year for the Evergreens behind Illinois State pledge Zach Mueller, a 6'5 300-pound offensive guard.

The two have been playing together now for quite some time and in Friday's scrimmages it showed. Against Green Bay Preble, Stratford and Shawano the chemistry was in mid-season form.

Fowler found many holes created by Mueller and scored on a pair of long touchdown runs.

"It's going to be great running behind him every single play," Fowler admitted when talking about the luxury of having a star like Mueller in front of him.

"He's got everything," the physical guard said. "Speed. Agility. Power. He can lower his shoulder when he wants to or he can juke someone out when he wants."

"I pull around and he comes right behind me. He cuts right off of me so we just kind of work like that. "

Each player noted that the team goal is to bring home a state championship, but also understands the fact that they need to take a week-to-week approach in order to accomplish their ultimate goal.

"It's going to be a brawl," Fowler said when asked about facing Appleton North to open the season at home on Aug 18.

"We're going to bring a blue collar mentality to the field every night," Mueller said.

"We're always going to be working together as a team and a family to get wins."

