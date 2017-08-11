Movie showing at a local cemetery draws dozens

Restlawn Memorial Gardens showed 'Ghostbusters' on undeveloped land Friday night.

Leading up to the event, many took to social media to express their thoughts on the idea.

"We're thrilled with the feedback that we have received from the community," said Restlawn Memorial Gardens owner, Christie Hentges. "We have received some negative responses so to see our supporters out here is fantastic."

Cinema at the Cemetery started in a Restlawn property in Summer of 2016 in Milwaukee, but owners say this isn't a new concept.

"This is not a new theme at all," said Hentges. "Cemeteries across the country are doing movie nights just like this one."

Dozens came out to Friday night's event, filling an open field with chairs, blankets, and people of all ages.

"We were looking for a fun, free event for families," said Hentges. "We wanted a way to capture that."

Newsline 9 only noticed one person that showed up before the movie began - expressing her anger about the event saying it is disrespectful to her loved one who is buried on the grounds.

Others felt like it was an opportunity to spend time with loved ones who have passed away.

"It is very special to me because my mom is buried here," said David Stashek, of Wausau.

While this is the first of it's kind in Wausau - organizers say it won't be the last.

Free snacks were provided by the cemetery.