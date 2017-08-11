Balloon release in remembrance of Kayla Berg

Antigo community members came together to once again recognize the disappearance of Kayla Berg.

"It means the world to us," said Hope Sprenger, Kayla Berg's mother. "And I just wanted to say thank you to all."

800 red balloons were released Friday evening at Hudson Street Park in Antigo.

It's to mark the 8th anniversary of Kayla Berg going missing.

With the recent Investigation Discovery channel coverage on her story, Berg's family is holding out hope that she'll be found.

"It's been hard," said Hope Sprenger, Kayla's mother. "It's been very difficult and I've always wanted her national. You know, I've been trying for eight years and it finally happened. And it was a blessing."

Each balloon contains information on Kayla Berg's story.

Her family says balloons have reached numerous other states in the past.