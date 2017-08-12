Wausau man dead after wrong way crash

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said they received reports of a wrong way driver on US Hwy 51 that struck a bus traveling northbound.

Officials say the accident happened in the Town of Scott, early Saturday morning.

A press release confirms that the driver of the car, a 26-year-old Wausau man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It also says the bus was carrying 29 passengers from the Rhinelander area, returning from the Milwaukee Brewers game.

Minor injuries were reported by those on the bus although all refused medical treatment, that according to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say one passenger was transported to a local medical center where she was later released.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the accident caused US Hwy 51 to close for more than five hours.

Officials say they don't know if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

According to the press release, this is the second fatal motor vehicle crash in Lincoln County this year.

The crash is still under investigation.