Milwaukee works to rehab buildings destroyed in riots

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A housing rehabilitation program is employing the jobless and sprucing up a Milwaukee neighborhood that was rocked by riots last year after a police officer fatally shot a 23-year-old black man.

WITI-TV reports that the city is working with the state to fix 100 homes and demolish 100 more in Sherman Park. Six developers will buy homes for $1 each and have 16 months to rehab them. The developers are required to hire under-employed or hard-to-employ workers.

Some residents were unhappy to learn that only developers were allowed to purchase and rehab the homes.

Democratic state Sen. Lena Taylor of Milwaukee says while the program is helping the neighborhood, the cause of the August riots still needs to be addressed.

