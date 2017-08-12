Countdown to Kickoff: Newman Catholic switches to 8-man football

A few high school football teams in the area are making a big change this season, including the Newman Catholic Cardinals.

Because of low enrollment numbers, the Cardinals have struggled to put together a decent sized roster. Now they're making the switch to an 8-man team.

"First time playing 8-man football. That's history. I don't really care how you slice it, but that's history," head coach Paul Michlig said.

Newman Catholic only had around 20 guys in total last season, which had a direct correlation to their 1-9 overall record; they were barely able to compete against strong teams in the Cloverwood conference.

The Cardinals tried out the switch on Saturday in a scrimmage against Phillips High School at Stiehm Stadium. Michlig says it was the first step in getting stronger and acclimated to a new style of play.

"It is something different for us and we're excited for it, just like we were excited for today," Michlig said. "First time scrimmaging 8-man. Life changes, we roll with the punches and we're enjoying it."

Despite the switch on the field, there won't be any missed opportunities for the guys. There is a chance to be all-conference, all-state and a shot at getting recruited.

