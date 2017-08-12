Countdown to Kickoff: Phillips hopes to build depth with 8-man football

8-man football is becoming more prevalent this season and Phillips High School is hoping to benefit from the change this year.

The Loggers struggled last year finishing with a winless 0-9 season, with only about 15 guys on the roster.

But football is football, and the switch to an 8-man style on the field should create a lot more depth for Phillips.

"Having a smaller roster, it allows us to get more reps in at practice with 8-man," Precour said. "We don't have to worry about who's going to be the last three guys and who's going to be the backup and what happens if somebody gets injured.Three guys is a big difference."

The Loggers scrimmaged Newman Catholic on Saturday, which was just another step in preparing for that first game against McDonell Central on Friday.

Coach Precour says his team is still working all of the fundamentals and the game still sounds and looks the same.

"This has been a positive switch for our program," Precour said. "There's still blocking, there's still tackling, and we still have to catch the football."

The biggest takeaway from the scrimmage is to sustain blocks offensively for the Loggers. They'll be focusing on that before the August 18th season opener.