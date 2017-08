The Marathon County Humane Society has been under new management since the end of May.

The society is wanting to create more fun, family events for those in the community - as a way to stay connected.

During Saturday's event, adoption fees were cut in half.

There were crafts for the kids and animals were out to play.

The humane society has a paint party scheduled for September 16th and hopes to introduce 'Cat Yoga' to the Wausau area, later this year.

