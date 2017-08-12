Area volunteers building walking trail in Marathon Co.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance is a non-profit organization that started in 1958, constructing a walking trail throughout the Badger state.

"The principal theme of the Ice Age Trail is to interpret the effects of continental glaciation on the land," said Tim Malzhan, of the IATA.

Workers and volunteers are in Marathon County from August 9-13th, working on a 1.7 mile leg of the trail.

The trail is 1,200 miles in its entirety but only 670 of those have been completed to date.

"There are ways for many coming generations to contribute to the success of the trail," said Malzhan.

Although the work can be tough, the volunteers said they love the opportunity.

"As long as I can stand up and move, I'll be out here," said Wendell Holl, of Lodi, Wisconsin.

While some volunteers are out getting in the dirt, others volunteers are cooking for those working on the trial.

"We do it as a group," said Gail Pitrowski, of Wausau. "We need people to cool meals for us, to make us sandwiches."

A variety of jobs - all working towards one common goal - the completion of the Ice Age Trail.