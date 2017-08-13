Veteran-shedding Mets deal Neil Walker to Brewers

The Mets traded infielder Neil Walker to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, the latest veteran dealt by out-of-contention New York as it pivots toward 2018.

New York gets a player to be named and will pay the Brewers cash to cover a portion of the $4,041,530 remaining in Walker's $17.2 million salary. He can become a free agent after the World Series.

The 31-year-old is hitting .264 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 73 games this season after batting .282 with 23 homers and 55 RBIs in an injury-shortened 2016 season.

Milwaukee is third in the NL Central, two games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs.