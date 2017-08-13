WPPI Energy to buy electricity from Illinois wind farm

Sun Prairie-based power company WPPI Energy says it will purchase all the electricity generated from a proposed Illinois wind farm for the next 22 years.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Chicago-based renewable energy developer Invenergy plans to build the 53-turbine Bishop Hill 3 wind farm.

It will be able to generate up to 132 megawatts of power in ideal conditions - enough to power as many as 53,000 businesses and homes.

WPPI spokeswoman Anne Rodriguez says the company anticipates the facility would operate at about 50 megawatts on average.

Invenergy spokeswoman Mary Ryan says the maximum output will be limited to 119 megawatts because of transmission connection agreements.

Ryan says construction on the northwestern Illinois project is set to begin in the next few months. Commercial operations are to start by mid-2018.

