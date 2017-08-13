US debate on arming Ukraine puts pressure on Russia, Trump

The Trump administration has reopened consideration of long-rejected plans to give Ukraine lethal weapons.

Yet doing that would plunge the United States more deeply into the former Soviet republic's conflict.

The debate is putting pressure on President Donald Trump. He's fighting perceptions he's soft on the Kremlin -- amid investigations into whether his campaign colluded with Moscow to interfere in last year's U.S. election.

The weapons proposal is endorsed by the Pentagon and the State Department.

It reflects the administration's growing frustration with Russian intransigence on Ukraine and a broader deterioration in U.S.-Russian ties.

