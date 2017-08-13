Donald Driver crashes wedding reception in Cadott while on fan tour

Cadott (WQOW) -- A Wisconsin couple got the surprise of a lifetime at their wedding Saturday when Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver crashed their reception.

Jenna Schier and Nathan Ulness were enjoying dinner on their special day when the wide receiver’s tour bus pulled up to their reception at Dixon’s Apple Orchard and Wedding Venue in Cadott.

Driver surprised the bridal party before they made their grand entrance, and then surprised the guests by escorting the bride and groom into the reception. They danced their way to the head table to thunderous applause, and Driver even let Ulness try on his Super Bowl XLV championship ring to compare to his bride’s.

Driver gave a toast, and then put his Dancing with the Stars skills to use by helping lead a dance train through the venue. He took photos and signed autographs with guests before heading to his next event.

Driver is currently touring the state on his “Donald Driver Thank You Fans Tour,” thanking fans for their nearly 20 years of support and friendship. He also stopped the Leinie's 150th Anniversary celebration at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair grounds.



Driver was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame this past July.