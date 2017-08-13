Komen Race for the Cure returns to downtown Wausau

The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure 5K run returned to the 400 Block in Wausau as more than a thousand people hit the streets for the cause.

Survivors of breast cancer were honored with a breakfast before being recognized in a parade during the annual event sponsored by Newsline 9.

For one local family, this year's race holds a special meaning.

Lori Nestrud has ran in the race in previous years, but found out three weeks ago that she has been diagnosed with the disease.

"It's going to be rough for a while, but I know I'm going to be okay in the end," Nestrud said. "There is light at the end of the tunnel and there is hope."

Nestrud was surrounded by survivors who helped lift her spirits before beginning her treatment.

Nestrud is not the first in her family to battle breast cancer. Her sister, Sallie Kitzrow, and cousin, Sara Ehmann, are both survivors that are right by Nestrud's side as she enters uncharted waters.

"I never thought in a million years that I would get this," said Ehmann, a two year survivor. "It's a tough thing. It's really tough and you look at yourself everyday and don't forget that you've had it. You can't let cancer take you down."

"We're on this earth for a reason and if my reason is to have cancer to help other people [then] that's what I'm here for," said Kitzrow, a survivor of 27 years.

The family has been tested to see if breast cancer is genetic and said that it is not. The women encourage everybody to get regular mammograms.