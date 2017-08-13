Walker helps Brewers knock off Reds 7-4 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Neil Walker had two hits in his Milwaukee debut, helping the Brewers to a 7-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Domingo Santana hit a three-run homer for Milwaukee, and Ryan Braun had two hits and drove in a run. The Brewers took the last two games of the weekend series after dropping six in a row.

Walker came over in a trade with the New York Mets on Saturday. He started at third base in place of the banged-up Travis Shaw and went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Brewers starter Matt Garza (6-6) allowed four runs, three earned, and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked five.

