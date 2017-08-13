Larson snatches another win at Michigan on final restart - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Larson snatches another win at Michigan on final restart

Posted:

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) -- Kyle Larson slipped between cars on an overtime restart, capping his wild weekend with a victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Larson was in the spotlight after team owner Chip Ganassi allowed him to go to Iowa to compete in the Knoxville Nationals on Saturday. He finished second at that sprint car event before returning to Michigan and earning his third Cup victory of the season.

He has won the last three Cup races at MIS, the first driver to do that since Bill Elliott, who won four straight from 1985-86.

Furniture Row Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones finished second and third.

Larson won by 0.31 seconds in his No. 42 Chevrolet. Brad Keselowski and Truex won the first two stages.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.