3 dead at Great Lakes Dragaway in Kenosha County

(WISN) — The Kenosha County Sheriff's office is investigating a triple homicide that happened at the Great Lakes Dragaway Sunday evening.

Law enforcement received multiple calls of shots fired just before 7pm. When they arrived on scene they discovered three victims had been shot.

It's estimated that 5,000 people were at "Larry's Fun Fest", which was being held at the racetrack.

At this time highway KR, also known as 1st Street is closed from the scene to I-94.

No other details are available at this time.