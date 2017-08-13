UPDATE: Suspect at large after 3 dead at Kenosha Co. raceway

Three Illinois men were killed Sunday evening after shots were fired at "point blank" range during an event at Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, authorities said.

Law enforcement received multiple calls of shots fired just before 7 p.m.

The three men were shot by another man near a food vendor, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said at a news conference Sunday night.



No suspects were arrested and no one else was injured.

"They have no idea what happened, what caused this,” the sheriff said after getting a statement from friends of the victims.

The sheriff's office describes the suspect as an African American man in his 20s who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jean cutoff shorts with a partially-shaved head.

Officials said the shooter may have left in a black car, but no other description of that vehicle was immediately released.

Two of the men died at the scene, and the third died while being transported to a hospital. Beth said at least two of the men were from Aurora, Illinois.

The sheriff’s office estimated that more than 5,000 people were at the raceway for an event known as "Larry’s Fun Fest." The track’s website said the event included drag racing, tailgating, live entertainment and a car show.

Union Grove is about 25 miles south of Milwaukee.

