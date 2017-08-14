All lanes open after highway 45 crash near Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -
All lanes have reopened after a crash on Highway 45 in Oneida County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Lanes were closed on US 45 at Highway 8 near Rhinelander for about two hours, the DOT said.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m.
All lanes are blocked Monday after a crash on Highway 45 in Oneida County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
North and southbound lanes are closed on US 45 at Highway 8 near Rhinelander, the DOT said.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is on the scene.
