All lanes open after highway 45 crash near Rhinelander

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -

All lanes have reopened after a crash on Highway 45 in Oneida County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Lanes were closed on US 45 at Highway 8 near Rhinelander for about two hours, the DOT said.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m.

All lanes are blocked Monday after a crash on Highway 45 in Oneida County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

North and southbound lanes are closed on US 45 at Highway 8 near Rhinelander, the DOT said.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is on the scene.

