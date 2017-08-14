Name released of driver involved in wrong-way crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Name released of driver involved in wrong-way crash

TOWN OF SCOTT, Wis. (WAOW) -

We now know the name of the man killed in a wrong-way crash in the Town of Scott early Saturday morning.

Kyle F. Thao, 26, of Merrill died at the scene, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities initially reported that the man was from Wausau, which was indicated on his driver's license. 

The driver of the bus involved in the crash was a 32-year-old man from Hatley. None of the 29 passengers on the bus were seriously injured. 

The incident remains under investigation.

