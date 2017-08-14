Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' reunited online - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' reunited online

Posted:

  LONDON (AP) -- Five versions of a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece are being reunited for the first time in a "virtual exhibition."

   Van Gogh painted his "Sunflowers" series in the south of France in 1888 and 1889. Five versions of work reside in five different museums on three continents.

   On Monday they will all be streamed to a global audience in a Facebook Live broadcast.

   The broadcast will begin in London's National Gallery.

. Then it heads to Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum, the Neue Pinakothek in Munich, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Tokyo's Seiji Togo Memorial Museum of Art.

   A curator from each museum will describe what makes their version unique.

   Last week, the museums launched a virtual-reality experience that shows viewers all five "Sunflowers" in one room.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.