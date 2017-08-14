Pencils, paper, backpacks, oh my! Stars go back to school

Hot notebooks and cool backpacks. Fresh pencils and the latest lunchboxes: Even celebrities have fond memories of going back to school.

A range of stars, from Samuel L. Jackson to Salma Hayek, recently time-tripped back to childhood to share their favorite school supplies and back-to-school traditions with The Associated Press.

Some have carried rituals over to their own kids. Sharknado's Ian Ziering is one, snapping photos of his two each year at their front door with a first day of school sign. Kiersey Clemons loves taking her three younger sisters school supply shopping. She says there's nothing quite like a batch of fresh pencils and binders.

For others, it's all about that first-day outfit. As Kaitlyn Dever of the film "Detroit" says: "You gotta bring it first day."