(CNN)-- Bruno Mars is lending a hand to those suffering from the Fint water crisis.

The pop star, and Live Nation, are donating one-million dollars to the Community Foundation of greater Flint.

Mars made the announcement during his concert in Auburn Hills, Michigan on Saturday.

In a statement Mars said "it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster."

Other entertainers who have raised money for the Flint water crisis include: Pearl Jam, Cher and Big Sean.