UPDATE: 2 boys found after wandering away from Phillips home

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
PHILLIPS, Wis. (WAOW) -

UPDATE: The Price County Sheriff's Office told Newsline 9 the children have been found. They wandered away from home.

Two children have been reported missing, according to the Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt.

Two boys, Evan Wojcik, 6, and Jenson Poncek, 8, went missing from a home on North Minnow Lake Road in Phillips, Schmidt said.

Wojcik was last seen wearing blue jeans, a Super Mario T-shirt and a black windbreaker. Poncek was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy blue six-shirt.

If you see these kids, contact the Price County Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 911 or 715-339-3011.

