UPDATE: 2 boys found after wandering away from Phillips home

UPDATE: The Price County Sheriff's Office told Newsline 9 the children have been found. They wandered away from home.

------------------------------

Two children have been reported missing, according to the Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt.

Two boys, Evan Wojcik, 6, and Jenson Poncek, 8, went missing from a home on North Minnow Lake Road in Phillips, Schmidt said.

Wojcik was last seen wearing blue jeans, a Super Mario T-shirt and a black windbreaker. Poncek was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy blue six-shirt.

If you see these kids, contact the Price County Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 911 or 715-339-3011.