Where to watch the eclipse online?

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WBNG) -

The great thing about the solar eclipse is it will be visible throughout the entire United States and parts of Canada.

Seeing the event in person will be dependent on clouds in your viewing area. If weather conditions prevent the eclipse from being seen on the ground in your location, you can still watch it, but it will have to be on a computer screen or another device.

The eclipse will be streamed live by numerous websites.

Here is a list of websites we have compiled for you that will stream it online:

NASA

EclipseStream

Astronomy.com

Timeanddate.com

You may also wish to search Google for other live solar eclipse streams.

