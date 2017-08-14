Man sleeping in box of pickup truck dies in Taylor Co. crash

A 24-year-old Rib Lake man sleeping in the box of a pickup truck died when a driver who had been drinking hit the gas hard, lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to a criminal complaint.

Gerald Baker, 21, also of Rib Lake, is charged with three felonies, including homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, in the July 2 crash that severely injured Ben Gosar who died six days later in a Madison hospital.

Baker was charged last week.

Police say Gosar suffered a fractured vertebrae when the truck flipped and ended up 15 feet into a ditch on Shady Lane near Wellington Lake Road in the Town of Greenwood.

Baker told authorities he went to a house party with his girlfriend, drank “eight tap beers," left about midnight and didn't know Gosar was sleeping in the box of the truck, the complaint said. Baker said he met Gosar a few weeks before the party.

Baker raced away, spinning his tires before losing control and going into the ditch.

In April, Baker pleaded no contest to OWI, according to court records. His license was suspended at the time of the fatal crash.

Court records show Baker has been issued dozens of traffic citations, as well as several alcohol violations.

Baker does not have an attorney listed for the most recent charges. He's being held on a $50,000 cash bond. He's set to make his initial appearance on Sept. 12. If convicted, Baker faces more than 20 years behind bars.