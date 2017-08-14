Local doctors warn about eye safety during eclipse

Experts in Marathon County don't want the excitement of the solar eclipse to distract the public from viewing the phenomenon safely.

"Don't look at the sun, don't look at the sun, don't look at the sun," said Dr. Doug Stine, an optometrist at the Stine Eye Center in Weston.

Staring directly at the eclipse can cause permanent damage to your eyes.

"The same rays from the sun that cause freckles and sun spots and skin cancer can also affect your eyes," said Julie Kinney, who's heading the eclipse viewing party at the Marathon County Public Library - Wausau Branch.

"When you heat up the tissue too much, you'll have a hole in the middle of your vision," added Dr. Stine.

Several locations are handing out custom-made glasses to prevent those dangers, but doctors expressed the importance of making sure they are legitimate.

"You don't want any scratches in them, they have to be perfectly black," said Dr. Stine. "You shouldn't be able to see anything, if you look at any lights they should be totally black. You'll be able to see a very bright light, the sun, then the eclipse will slowly block it out."

If you already have a pair of glasses, you should make sure they have an ISO stamp.

The eclipse takes place Monday, Aug. 21.

You will begin to see the moon covering the sun around 12:30 p.m. in Central Wisconsin, and the overlap will be the most prominent around 1:15 p.m.

To find the best time to view the eclipse from where you are, you can visit this website.