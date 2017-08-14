Portage County man asks leaders to add Transgenders to housing ordinance

Monday city leaders will discuss if Stevens Point housing ordinance will add Transgenders to the list of protected groups.

Robert LeRoy Steinke, a LGBTQ advocate made the request to the Public Protection Committee. He is a son of a Transgender parent.

"One in five Transgender individuals will face discrimination when seeking housing" said Steinke.

As of now the ordinance protects people from all race, genders, color, and religion. If passed the code at a local level will not allow discrimination in housing against anyone who identifies themselves as a Transgender.

According to Stevens Point's Alderperson Mary McComb, in 2016 22% of Transgender people reported themselves being discrimination against housing.

"I think its important for those us who do care, to make it public" said McComb.

Steinke said he will continue the movement throughout Central Wisconsin."They're no different from the rest of us."

Newsline 9 will update the final decision.