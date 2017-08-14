Passenger speaks out after head-on crash in Lincoln Co.

Friday night took an unexpected turn for a bus full of Brewers fans.

Their Lamers charter bus was driving north on Hwy 51 to Rhinelander when it came face-to-face with a wrong-way driver.

"I honestly thought, I thought we were going to die," said Eric Blume, who was on the bus.

The car and bus collided head-on around 3 a.m.

The driver of the car was 26-year-old Kyle F. Thao of Merrill. Police said he died at the scene.

"My condolences to the family of the man that didn't make it," Blume said. "I don't know what happened still with him or why he was on the wrong side of the road."

Blume said the bus came to a stop after the impact.

"Everyone started screaming, 'We're on a bridge! We're on a bridge!'" Blume said. "We could've went over that bridge. When I opened the door, the first thing I saw was the Wisconsin River. We were literally two feet from going over the Wisconsin River."

No one on the bus was seriously injured.

Blume said he has bruises on his knee and a stiff neck. He said his wife, who was with him on the bus, is starting to feel back pain.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said head-on crashes happen all too often.

"This can happen anywhere," said Sgt. Carrie Johnson. "It does happen quite frequently around the state."

Sergeant Johnson said drivers can avoid a head-on collision by staying in the right lane unless passing someone. She said drivers going the wrong way often think they're driving on a two-lane road when they're really on a four-lane highway.

She also said drivers should look ahead to be able to spot a wrong-way driver sooner.

The Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Department said it's still investigating the crash and have not yet determined why Thao was driving the wrong way or if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.