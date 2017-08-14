Milwaukee Bucks open season on road against Boston

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee Bucks will open their 50th anniversary season on the road against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 18.

After the season opener, the Bucks open a four-game homestand at BMO Harris Bradley Center with a nationally televised game on ESPN against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 20. The Bucks also host the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers on Dec. 19 and will play at Cleveland on Nov. 7 and March 19.

The Bucks will host defending NBA champs the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 12 and play at Golden State on March 29.

Milwaukee has two December home matchups against the rival Chicago Bulls on Dec. 15 and Dec. 26.

The Bucks will host the Washington Wizards in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee on Jan. 15.