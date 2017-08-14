Countdown To Kickoff: With seasoned veterans, Merrill offense st - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Countdown To Kickoff: With seasoned veterans, Merrill offense striving for big scoring plays

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

Merrill football has put together some strong seasons the past few years. It's consistently atop the Great Northern Conference and playing over .500 ball the entire season. But once the postseason rolls around, the team hasn't found as much success. With a special senior class this year, the Bluejays are looking to take the next step.

Sixth year head coach Nick Sturm is confident his bunch is ready for the bright lights.

Senior quarterback Zach Mootz will be under center for the jays for the second straight year and he is more confident than ever

"First few games last year were pretty rough but midway through the season things got a lot smoother," Mootz said. "A lot of progress, but I feel good. Footwork, working with the receivers, knowing the plays."

You have to take that role and the leadership position that comes with it."

With his experience as well as the rest of the senior classes', Sturm is hopeful his offense will take more shots down field.

"We have some decent skill players who I hope can make some big plays," the head coach said. "Instead of the four, five, ten yard plays, hopefully we can get some bigger longer touchdown scores. That's kind of the emphasis."

"Down field blocking, maybe springing that last block for a touchdown."

Merrill begins its season at home on Friday Aug. 18 against non-conference foe Superior. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Jay Stadium.

