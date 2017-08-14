SPASH boys basketball honored by Wisconsin Legislature

Monday evening the SPASH boys basketball team was being honored by the Wisconsin Legislature for bringing home the championship trophy for the third consecutive year.

Representative Katrina Shankland and Senator Patrick Testin teamed up to introduce a joint resolution in the legislature. The resolution congratulating the boys on their remarkable season passed the Assembly and Senate in May.

The Panthers finished their season by defeating Arrowhead High 85-56, clinching the Division I State Title for the the sixth time in school history.

“These outstanding student athletes' work ethic, sportsmanship, and commitment exemplify what it means to be on a team," Representative Shankland said. "I’m proud that the Wisconsin State Legislature has again recognized the excellence of the SPASH Panthers."

The enrolled resolution was presented to the team at the SPASH Basketball Booster Club Annual Fundraiser at the Stevens Point Country Club.