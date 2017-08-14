Countdown To Kickoff: Merrill football's secret weapon

High school football offenses and defenses are for the most part pretty similar when you break things down. But what really separates a program is the play from the special teams.

"Josia Nohr's got a great leg, he can kick the ball and change the game to our advantage," head coach Nick Sturm said.

"Most high school guys dont have that kind of power on their kicks," Merrill punt returner Quinn Steckbauer said.

A few weeks ago the rising senior was named to the Kevin Stempke award preseason watch list, an annual award given to the state's top kicker or punter. Most guys on the list practice their craft nearly every day, but Nohr is quite the opposite.

"Not very often," the senior punter admitted. "I practice maybe a couple times a week and on my own I'll do it at home every once in a while."

By just watching him in games you wouldn't be able to tell his relaxed approach, which is a big reason why he's so dangerous. Never putting any pressure on himself to come through.

"60-65 yards I think," the punt returner said when asked about the farthest punt Nohr has booted in a game. "He can get it up in the air. It's hard to judge. It swirls around up there and gives (the team) a lot of time to get down (the field).

And Nohr would be the first to admit that even those bombs surprise himself.

"Yeah. It's pretty good," he joked. "It's just an awesome thing to see."

"It's huge," quarterback Zach Mootz said about the luxury of having a weapon like Nohr. "On special teams you don't get a lot of notice for (punting) but it's really huge. A big momentum changer."

"We gotta take advantage of that."

Right now, Nohr is focusing on his senior season but hopes to punt at either the University of Michigan or Northwestern one day.