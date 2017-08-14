Family speaks out after fatal Taylor Co. crash

The family of a 24-year-old killed in a Taylor County car crash is speaking out. Ben Gosar died in early July, a week after a truck he was in crashed into a tree. It took nearly a month for a person to be charged in the death.

Now, Val Gosar, Ben's father, wants more answers.

"[It's] frustrating because we're in the dark," said Val.

According to police, Ben was sleeping in the back of a pick-up truck after a party. 21-year-old Gerald Baker was driving the truck while Ben slept in the back. He told police he had no idea Ben was in the box until Baker crashed into a ditch going up a tree.

Val said there's still many unanswered questions.

"Basically he went to a party Saturday night, got drunk, crawled into a truck to sleep it off then woke up in a hospital paralyzed," said Val. "There's a lot of missing in between."

Ben spent about a week in the hospital before he died from his injuries.

"He didn't have any feeling in his armpits down were numb," said Val.

It's been a difficult time for Ben's family.

"No parent should ever have to bury a kid," said Ben's uncle, Tony Gosar. "It's sad that a brilliant mind like that is lost."

Val described his son as someone who loved the outdoors, fixing cars and being around kids.

"He was looking for that family of his own," said Val.

Baker will be in court September 12. Val said he plans on going to each court appearance for Baker.

While the family said they believe justice will be served, they said they hope Ben's story can help even just one person.