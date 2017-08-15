Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues

Posted:

By JESSE J. HOLLAND
Associated Press

The deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is fueling another re-evaluation of Confederate statues in cities across the nation.

It's happening in much the same way that a mass shooting by a white supremacist inside a South Carolina church accelerated the removal of the Confederate flag. Statues are being removed or slated for removal in Gainesville, Florida; Baltimore, San Antonio and elsewhere.

In Gainesville, a statue known as "Old Joe" was returned Monday to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which erected it in 1904.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe says the government shouldn't glorify a chapter of history that is "a testament to America's original sin."

