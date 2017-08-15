Poll: Support for charters drops markedly over past  year

By MARIA DANILOVA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A new survey says that expanding charter schools around the country is losing support among Americans, even as President Donald Trump and his administration continue to push for school choice.

Trump campaigned on a promise to dramatically improve school choice -- charter schools and private school voucher programs -- and his Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has made it a priority. But so far the message doesn't appear to have hit home with the public.

About 39 percent of respondents favor opening more charters -- schools that are funded by public money, but usually operated independently of school districts -- according to the survey by Education Next, a journal published by Harvard's Kennedy School and Stanford University. That's down from 51 percent last year.