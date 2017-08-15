Police: Girl, 11, takes on pit bull attack in Bowler to protect brother

An 11-year-old girl in Shawano County stepped between a pit bull and her two-year-old brother and was bitten four times, the sheriff's department reported Tuesday.

“Her bravery may have saved her brother's life,” Sheriff Adam Bieber said on Facebook.

The pit bull was put down after the attack, the sheriff said. The dog was on quarantine at the time of the attack for killing another dog earlier in the week.

Police say witnesses in Bowler were able to get the pit bull off of the girl by hitting it with a baseball bat. The dog initially bit the girl and then turned its attention to the young boy, but the girl yelled to get the dogs attention and it bit her again, according to Bieber.

The girl was taken to the hospital. Her current condition is unknown. Bieber's Facebook post did not say when the attack occurred and the sheriff's department did not immediately return a telephone message.

Please make sure your dog is always on a leash, or contained within a fenced in area or home,” Bieber said.