Greenheck Group building new plant in Tulsa, Okla.

SCHOFIELD (WAOW) - Just weeks after announcing a $19 million expansion in central Wisconsin, an air-movement equipment manufacturer said Tuesday it will open a new factory in Tulsa, Okla., with 75 jobs by fall 2018.

Greenheck Group said the expansion will allow the company to better serve a "growing roster of customers across the country."

The new location will build on existing manufacturing and distribution capabilities of the company's Accurex brand of commercial kitchen ventilation systems and its Greenheck Tempered Air Products line, Chief Executive Officer Jim McIntyre said in a statement.

Greenheck, founded in 1947 by two brothers, employs more than 2,000 workers in Schofield, Mosinee, California, Kentucky, Tennessee, Minnesota, North Carolina, Mexico and India, spokeswoman Lisa Bosio said.

The expansion announced last month will add about 112,000 square feet of space to several different facilities in Schofield and Mosinee.