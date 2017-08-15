Ex-Tomahawk school bus driver ordered to stand trial

TOMAHAWK (WAOW) - A former bus driver with the Tomahawk School District accused of making sexual advances toward a 15-year-old girl was ordered to stand trial Tuesday, according to online Lincoln County court records.

James Schmit, 51, is charged with three felonies - child enticement, abduction of a child and stalking - in incident that occurred June 7, the last day of school.

A judge ruled prosecutors presented enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to justify the charges. No date was immediately set for Schmit to enter pleas to the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Schmit, a driver with the contractor for Tomahawk schools for 26 years, abducted a student, drove to his house and caused her emotional distress that led to her becoming physically ill.

The girl told investigators Schmit befriended her when she rode on his bus route in years past and occasionally hugged her and gave her gifts, the complaint said.

On June 7, Schmit had the girl on his bus without permission and passed by the victim's home several times before bringing her to his home where he tried to get her to see his dog, the complaint said.

The girl insisted on returning home and was unharmed after the encounter, the complaint said.

Schmit told police that he also had his eye on an eighth grader and would watch the girl's basketball and softball teams at Tomahawk High School and become sexually aroused, the criminal complaint said.