Wisconsin parents of student who died in Rome sue university

A Wisconsin couple whose son died in Rome last year is suing the university he planned to attend in Italy, alleging it didn't warn students about previous deaths near campus.

Nick and Jodi Solomon filed a federal lawsuit against John Cabot University, The Wisconsin State Journal reported.

The lawsuit alleges the American university was negligent and reckless when it didn't warn students about four deaths that occurred near its campus in Rome between 2014 and 2015.

The Solomons' 19-year-old son, Beau Solomon, was robbed, assaulted and then drowned in the Tiber River shortly after arriving to take summer classes in Rome in June 2016.

John Cabot University has since hired a guard to monitor the campus entrance. It also established a curfew and created a safety session for new students.