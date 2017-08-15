Making the Grade with Rebecca to launch Aug. 31 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Making the Grade with Rebecca to launch Aug. 31

Posted:
CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -

Join Newsline 9 for a new segment at the end of August. It's called "Making The Grade; with Rebecca."

Each month, Newsline 9 Evening Anchor Rebecca Ribley will feature schools, classes, teachers or students who are shining in north central Wisconsin.

Our first story spotlights a summer book lending program in Stevens Point. 

When school lets out for the year, learning takes a backseat. Tune into Newsline 9 at 9 on the CW on Aug. 30 and Wake Up Wisconsin on Aug. 31 to learn how teachers and students are using bikes to deliver summer knowledge.

