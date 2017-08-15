Marshfield to hold vigil after Charlottesville events - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marshfield to hold vigil after Charlottesville events

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
MARSHFIELD (WAOW) -

A vigil will be held in Marshfield Tuesday evening in response to the events in Charlottesville Saturday.

People are gathering at Columbia Park to "Stand in Solidarity" for 30 minutes of silence. According to the Facebook event for the vigil, there will be no speakers and no signs for 30 minutes.

Organizers wrote that the silence is a tangible sign that there is no room for hate in the community.

Vigils have been held around the country for the lives lost when protests turned violent in Virginia Saturday.

