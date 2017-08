The Wausau plan commission is holding a public meeting Tuesday evening for possible development of apartments.

At 5 p.m. residents will head to city hall to talk about possible rezoning of 101 North 72nd Avenue and South 68th Avenue to build a mix of homes and apartments.

Residents in the area said they don't want apartments to disrupt the traffic in the quiet neighborhood.

