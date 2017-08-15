Three taken to hospital after Oneida Co. crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning involving a driver who fell asleep and hit a semi-truck in Oneida County, according to a press release from the sheriff's department.

The crash happened on Highway 45 near Old 26 Road around 6 a.m.

Officials say a driver of an SUV fell asleep, crossed the centerline and hit the trailer of the truck traveling in the opposite direction. They say the SUV then hit another car.

Two people from the initial vehicle were driven to the hospital, while another was flown, according to Captain Terri Hook.

The driver of the other vehicle and of the truck were not hurt.

The conditions of those taken to the hospital is unknown.