Blood drive held in Plover to support child battling cancer

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -

Maiya Schowalter was diagnosed with Leukemia weeks after her first birthday. 

As she begins her battle, the community is stepping up in support.

A blood drive was held Tuesday at the Ascension home care facility in Plover in honor of Maiya, as well as other young children battling the disease.

"Not only for Maiya, but other little patients like her," said her mother Paige. 

Maiya's grandmother is a nurse for Ascension, and when the hospital found out about Maiya's diagnosis, they wanted to do something to help.

"They felt pretty helpless and weren't sure what to do," said Jennifer Schueller, Mayai's grandma. "So this is what they came up with, the blood drive."

Maiya is currently undergoing her second round of chemotherapy.

The family hopes to hold another blood drive in Wausau later this year. 

